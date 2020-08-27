JC Thomas Sr.Paterson - JC Thomas Sr., age 76, of Paterson, departed this life on August 20, 2020.He was a member of The New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church- Paterson, where he was past Trustee Board Chairman. He was employed by Zeal Glass Company, later the owner of Modern Glass Company- Paterson. He was a retired Glazier of Union Local IUPAT District 711, and was a past member of Hiram Masonic Lodge 19. He coached and managed the Bragg Bombers and the Blue Palace Softball Teams.He leaves precious memories to his loving wife of almost 40 years, Edith Thomas; Sons, Virgil Thomas, JC Thomas Jr. and Darron Smith (Melanie), daughters, Bridget Smith (Terry); and Sanotra Combs (Gary), brother, Eugene Thomas(Elaine); three sisters, Gloria Sims, Deloris Thomas, Juanita (Lee) Feagins; 11 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren