Jean A. Butkiewicz
Jean A. Butkiewicz

Lyndhurst - Jean A. Butkiewicz (nee Roszkowski), age 98, a long time resident of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Alexander. Loving mother of the late Robert Butkiewicz & his wife Barbara, and Stephen Butkiewicz & his wife Karen. Cherished grandmother of Deborah Cummins & her husband Steve, Robert Butkiewicz & his wife Kim, and Tara Butkiewicz. Adored great-grandmother of Alexis Butkiewicz. Dear sister of Florence Baniel. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph & Sophia Roszkowski and her brother and sisters, Edward Roszkowski, Irene Muraszko, Helen Kartanowicz, Lillian Koffner, and Cecilia Lester.

Jean was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them. She was a parishioner of St. Michael's Church and a member of the Lyndhurst seniors.

Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30 St. Michael's R.C Church, Lyndhurst. Interment to follow Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
