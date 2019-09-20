|
|
Jean Anne Clain
Arlington, MA - Jean Anne (DeBlock) Clain passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 90. Born in Paterson, she resided in Midland Park and Clifton before moving to Arlington, MA in 2014 . Upon receiving her Masters Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University, she began a career in the Healthcare industry as a Medical Technologist with The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. In her leisure time, Jean enjoyed helping people in her community. She was a volunteer with the Midland Park Library and the Boys & Girls Club of Clifton. Jean was also a devoted member of St. Peters Episcopal Church in Clifton and presided over their finance committee for many years. She is reunited now with her beloved husband of 53 years, A. Joseph Clain and her brother Jack DeBlock. Jean is survived by her son David J. and wife, Debbie of Midland Park; by two daughters, Alisabet "Beth" Clain and husband, Dr. David Mischoulon of Arlington, MA, and Judith Anne C. Leland and husband, Joseph of Stephentown, NY; by three granddaughters, Aria L. Clain, Barbara Looney and Evelyn Rice and husband, Michael; and by her brother William DeBlock and wife Shirley; and by two sister-in-laws, Betty and Diane DeBlock. Visiting hours are Sunday 1 to 5 PM with a Funeral Service at 4:30PM at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Rd., Clifton NJ 07012. Cremation will take place privately. A Memorial Service and entombment of her cremains at St. Peter's Episcopal Church will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Jean to the Boys & Girls Club of Clifton, The Midland Park Library, or St. Peters Episcopal Church-Clifton. allwoodfuneralhome.com