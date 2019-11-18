|
Jean Barbi
Pompton Plains - Jean Barbi, 88, of Pompton Plains, passed away on November 16, 2019.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Jean was the daughter of Ralph and Hazel Doan. She married Arthur Barbi in 1948 and the couple settled in Lodi to raise their family. Jean enjoyed cooking, baking and knitting but her happiest times were spent surrounded by her family.
Jean is survived by her sons, Arthur and his wife Arlene and George and his wife Sharon; her brother, George Doan and his wife Jane; her sisters, Helen Wesley and Sarah McMaster; and her granddaughters, Karen Barbi and her wife Jill Jordan and Jennifer Lee and her husband Garrett. She was predeceased by her daughter, Elaine; and her husband, Arthur.
Visiting hours will be held from 11 am to 1 pm Thursday, November 21 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will conclude the visitation at 1 pm. Interment will follow at Cresthaven Memorial Park, Clifton.