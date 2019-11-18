Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Barbi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Barbi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Barbi Obituary
Jean Barbi

Pompton Plains - Jean Barbi, 88, of Pompton Plains, passed away on November 16, 2019.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Jean was the daughter of Ralph and Hazel Doan. She married Arthur Barbi in 1948 and the couple settled in Lodi to raise their family. Jean enjoyed cooking, baking and knitting but her happiest times were spent surrounded by her family.

Jean is survived by her sons, Arthur and his wife Arlene and George and his wife Sharon; her brother, George Doan and his wife Jane; her sisters, Helen Wesley and Sarah McMaster; and her granddaughters, Karen Barbi and her wife Jill Jordan and Jennifer Lee and her husband Garrett. She was predeceased by her daughter, Elaine; and her husband, Arthur.

Visiting hours will be held from 11 am to 1 pm Thursday, November 21 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will conclude the visitation at 1 pm. Interment will follow at Cresthaven Memorial Park, Clifton.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -