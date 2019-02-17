Services
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-6060
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Jean C. Naysmith Obituary
Jean C. Naysmith

Whiting - Beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt, Jean C. Naysmith (nee Cooper) formerly of Bronx, NY; Whitestone, NY; Bergenfield and Little Egg Harbor; age 86, passed away peacefully the morning of February 12th at The Pines at Whiting where she resided the last several years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Little Egg Harbor.

She was employed by Chase Manhattan Bank (NY, NY) and later at National Community Bank (Maywood) before joining the Hackensack Water Company (Suez Water) until her retirement.

She was predeceased by her husband Howard, a sister Kathleen Harbison of Malvern, PA; a brother Samuel James Cooper of Hastings on Hudson, NY; and a son Stephen of Little Egg Harbor. She is survived by her sister Betty Symon of Dallas, TX; two sons, Andrew of Freehold and Howard of Little Egg Harbor; two daughters-in-law, Kathleen of Freehold and Brenda of St. Cloud, FL; four granddaughters, Michelle Hagemier of Windermere, FL; Lauren Smoyak of Aberdeen; Nicole of Aledo, TX; Alyssa Wirth of Edison; two grandsons, Brian of Bayville and Andrew of Newton Highlands, MA, along with their spouses and fiancés. Two great-granddaughters Reese and Brina and three great-grandsons Dominic, Kane and Harrison along with nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

A proud New Yorker, she often reminisced of growing up in the Bronx, her Irish heritage and most of all her growing family to which she was a constant source of love and encouragement. She had a bigger than life personality and a heart of gold and she will be missed by all whose lives she touched.

A viewing will be held at Maxwell Funeral Home, 160 Mathistown Road, Tuckerton on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11am at Maxwell Funeral Home followed by the burial at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown.
