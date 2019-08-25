Services
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Jean C. Schimmeyer


1931 - 2019
Jean C. Schimmeyer Obituary
Jean C. Schimmeyer

New Milford - Jean C. Schimmeyer (née: Geary), of New Milford, passed away on Tuesday, August 20th at the age of 87. Mrs. Schimmeyer worked as a billing clerk for United Merchants and Manufactures, Inc. in Teaneck for 30 years before retiring in 1987. It was there that she met her husband, Dieter. Dieter felt very lucky to have met her and believed she was the most honest and loving wife. Jean was very dedicated in their marriage.

She was an avid baseball fan of the NY Yankees.

Mrs. Schimmeyer, in her retirement, traveled extensively. She and Dieter enjoyed cruises until later in life and then traveled with bus tours.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Dieter Schimmeyer. Jean is the devoted mother of Suzanne and her husband John Lauer,a proud grandmother of Jocelyn and Austin Barrett, the cherished sister of the late Margie Ratti and the dear aunt of Joseph Ratti.

Funeral services are private.

Jean's care was entrusted to the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford.
