Jean Carrao
Clifton - Jean Corrao, 88, of Clifton, passed away on September 28, 2019. Born in Garfield, she has been a resident of Clifton since 1967. A parishioner of St. Paul's RC Church, Clifton, she was a member of the St. Paul's Leisure Club. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Ignatius A. Corrao who passed away in 2018. Devoted mother of Carol Jean Floegel of Basking Ridge, and Mary Frances Cini and her husband Edmund of Montville. Loving grandmother of Melanie Jean Piselli and her husband John C., Edmund Joseph Cini, Jr., and Diana Jean Floegel. Cherished great grandmother of Gianna Nicole, Siera Jean and John Edmund Piselli.
Funeral Wednesday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. Paul's RC Church, Clifton. Entombment, Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visiting Tuesday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 35105, , in memory of Jean, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com