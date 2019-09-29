Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home
639 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
8:45 AM
Shook Funeral Home
639 Van Houten Ave
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's RC Church
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Carrao
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Carrao

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Carrao Obituary
Jean Carrao

Clifton - Jean Corrao, 88, of Clifton, passed away on September 28, 2019. Born in Garfield, she has been a resident of Clifton since 1967. A parishioner of St. Paul's RC Church, Clifton, she was a member of the St. Paul's Leisure Club. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Ignatius A. Corrao who passed away in 2018. Devoted mother of Carol Jean Floegel of Basking Ridge, and Mary Frances Cini and her husband Edmund of Montville. Loving grandmother of Melanie Jean Piselli and her husband John C., Edmund Joseph Cini, Jr., and Diana Jean Floegel. Cherished great grandmother of Gianna Nicole, Siera Jean and John Edmund Piselli.

Funeral Wednesday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. Paul's RC Church, Clifton. Entombment, Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visiting Tuesday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 35105, , in memory of Jean, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now