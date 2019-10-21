|
Jean Cobb
Mahwah - Jean W. Cobb (nee Boesch) age 84 of East Amwell, NJ formerly of Mahwah, died peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019. Born in Jersey City and raised in North Bergen, Jean lived in Mahwah for 40 years before moving to East Amwell in 2010. Jean was a member and secretary for the Allendale Newcomers Club for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Paul's RC Church in Ramsey. Surviving is her loving husband of 65 years, Walter L. Cobb, her four devoted daughters, Deborah Cobb, Denise Cobb, Lisa and her husband Brad Benson and Heidi Cobb. Jean was a loving grandmother to Tyler, Clint and Destini Benson and Brandon Cotter and two great grandchildren Cayson and Madilynn. Jean was pre-deceased by her son Walter Ty Cobb in 1995. The Cobb family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 23, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral mass will be Thursday, 10:00 AM at St.Pauls RC Church, 200 Wyckoff Avenue, Ramsey. Interment will follow in Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to St Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.