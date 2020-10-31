Jean Cunningham



Waldwick - Jean Cunningham, 94, of Waldwick, NJ, passed peacefully into eternal rest at home on October 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born September 16, 1926 to John and Sarita Sjoholm in Staten Island, NY. As a child, she loved ballet and tap dance and after high school became a professional dancer with the Roxy Theater in New York City. She also performed as a dancer overseas with the USO after World War II. She later married Robert Cunningham and they moved to Waldwick in 1954 where they raised their ten children. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Cunningham and grandson Paul. She was a Waldwick resident for 66 years and an active Parishioner at St. Luke's Church in Ho-Ho-Kus. She loved spending her later year's tap dancing, drawing and painting, playing piano and encouraging others to do the same. She instructed seniors in tap dancing at the Midland Park Senior Center for many years. She had many loyal friends and cherished spending time with her children and their families. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She had a charming personality, sharp wit and an infectious laugh. She was a joy to be around and had a zest for life. She is survived by her 10 children, Patti Jenkins, Marion Cunningham, John (Theresa), Bobby (Maureen), Claire Jacklin (John), George (Molly), Joe, Jim (Lori), Jill Rocks (Dennis) and Amy Lebda (Jon). Jean is also survived by 30 grandchildren, 1 deceased, and 43 great grandchildren. Jean will be waked at Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff, NJ on Wednesday November 4th from 7-9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday November 5th at 10 am at St. Luke's Church in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store