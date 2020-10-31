1/
Jean Cunningham
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Cunningham

Waldwick - Jean Cunningham, 94, of Waldwick, NJ, passed peacefully into eternal rest at home on October 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born September 16, 1926 to John and Sarita Sjoholm in Staten Island, NY. As a child, she loved ballet and tap dance and after high school became a professional dancer with the Roxy Theater in New York City. She also performed as a dancer overseas with the USO after World War II. She later married Robert Cunningham and they moved to Waldwick in 1954 where they raised their ten children. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Cunningham and grandson Paul. She was a Waldwick resident for 66 years and an active Parishioner at St. Luke's Church in Ho-Ho-Kus. She loved spending her later year's tap dancing, drawing and painting, playing piano and encouraging others to do the same. She instructed seniors in tap dancing at the Midland Park Senior Center for many years. She had many loyal friends and cherished spending time with her children and their families. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She had a charming personality, sharp wit and an infectious laugh. She was a joy to be around and had a zest for life. She is survived by her 10 children, Patti Jenkins, Marion Cunningham, John (Theresa), Bobby (Maureen), Claire Jacklin (John), George (Molly), Joe, Jim (Lori), Jill Rocks (Dennis) and Amy Lebda (Jon). Jean is also survived by 30 grandchildren, 1 deceased, and 43 great grandchildren. Jean will be waked at Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff, NJ on Wednesday November 4th from 7-9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday November 5th at 10 am at St. Luke's Church in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved