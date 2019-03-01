|
Jean DePaolera
Wayne - DePaolera, Jean age 86, passed away at St Joseph's Hospital - Wayne on Sunday, 02/24/19 after a brief illness. Jean was born in Paterson, raised her family in West Paterson and Totowa and moved to Kinnelon in 1996. Jean was totally devoted to her family - and is survived by her; [2] sisters - Emily (Chic) Santoloci of Whippany and Carolyn (Babe) Alberto of Matthews, NC., her [5] loving children - Maurice DePaolera, Gary DePaolera, Jeanne Burgagni, Debra Mantione, and Carolyn Placentino, their spouses, [23] grandchildren and [12] great grandchildren. Maurice DePaolera, her husband of 40 years, pre-deceased Jean in 1989. Throughout her life Jean provided love, support, gentle advice and general wisdom to all who knew her.
"Grandma Jean" is the affectionate nickname given to her by many friends and acquaintances throughout the years. She is loved and will be sorely missed every day. The cremation and internment will be private however the family is planning a Life Celebration to be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Visitation will begin at Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, NJ at 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM. A Repast will be held at the Smoke Rise Inn, Kinnelon, NJ at 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to - of Jean's - would be appreciated.