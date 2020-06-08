Jean Di Maria
Jean Di Maria

Jean Di Maria (nee Durling), 89, of Upper Saddle River, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Before retiring, Jean worked for Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern, NY as a Social Worker. She was a member of the Park Evangelical Free Church, New City, NY.

Cherished wife of the late Charles (2013). Loving mother of Wendy Kyvik and her husband Gordon of New City, NY and Glen Di Maria and his wife Janice of Sewell, NJ. Treasured grandmother of Chris, David and Jeanie.

Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday June 12, 2020 at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

In lieu of flowers an expression of sympathy, in Jean's memory may be made to Tomorrows Children's Fund 30 Prospect Avenue, Hackensack, NJ, 07601 or Alzheimer's Association (National) 225 North Michigan Avenue - Suite 1700 Attn: Donation Services, Chicago, IL, 60611

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
