Jean Dolores Wojcik



Boynton Beach - Jean Dolores Wojcik, 102, of Boynton Beach FL, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Jean was born in Passaic and spent most of her adult life in Clifton as a homemaker and manager of Stagg's Farm Market in Hasbrouck Heights before retiring to Toms River and later to Palm Coast, FL. Upon the death of her beloved husband, Walter Wojcik, Sr. in 2004, she moved to Boynton Beach, FL. She lived in Garfield after her marriage to Walter and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kosta R.C. Church and a member of their Parent-Teacher Association for many years. She worshiped at St. Paul R.C. Church while in Clifton and was a member of the Holy Rosary Society while in Toms River. In Palm Coast, she was active in the New Jersey Social Club. Jean was the devoted mother to Dolores Betza and Carole Genovese, both of Boynton Beach and to Walter Jr. and his wife, Lydia, of Clifton; the loving sister of John Lasica, Violet Maciag, Emil Lasica and Sophie (Tory) Stagg, all deceased. She was the dear grandmother of Darcie Agnoli and her husband Scott, Debra Gelok and her husband Ray Jr., Lorraine and Laura Genovese, and Marisa Wojcik and her partner Scott Largey. She was the beloved great-grandmother of Jason and Kayla Agnoli, Ray III and Ava Grace Gelok, and Kyle and Rachel Houseworth. She was the special aunt of many nieces and nephews and was especially close to Marion Brescio and her daughter Adrianne Russo and family. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Irene Lewandowski. Services were privately held by Kamienski Funeral Home in Wallington, N.J. A memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be announced at a future date when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.









