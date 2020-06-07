Jean Dolores Wojcik
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Dolores Wojcik

Boynton Beach - Jean Dolores Wojcik, 102, of Boynton Beach FL, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Jean was born in Passaic and spent most of her adult life in Clifton as a homemaker and manager of Stagg's Farm Market in Hasbrouck Heights before retiring to Toms River and later to Palm Coast, FL. Upon the death of her beloved husband, Walter Wojcik, Sr. in 2004, she moved to Boynton Beach, FL. She lived in Garfield after her marriage to Walter and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kosta R.C. Church and a member of their Parent-Teacher Association for many years. She worshiped at St. Paul R.C. Church while in Clifton and was a member of the Holy Rosary Society while in Toms River. In Palm Coast, she was active in the New Jersey Social Club. Jean was the devoted mother to Dolores Betza and Carole Genovese, both of Boynton Beach and to Walter Jr. and his wife, Lydia, of Clifton; the loving sister of John Lasica, Violet Maciag, Emil Lasica and Sophie (Tory) Stagg, all deceased. She was the dear grandmother of Darcie Agnoli and her husband Scott, Debra Gelok and her husband Ray Jr., Lorraine and Laura Genovese, and Marisa Wojcik and her partner Scott Largey. She was the beloved great-grandmother of Jason and Kayla Agnoli, Ray III and Ava Grace Gelok, and Kyle and Rachel Houseworth. She was the special aunt of many nieces and nephews and was especially close to Marion Brescio and her daughter Adrianne Russo and family. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Irene Lewandowski. Services were privately held by Kamienski Funeral Home in Wallington, N.J. A memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be announced at a future date when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kamienski Funeral Home of Wallington
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
(973) 779-1967
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved