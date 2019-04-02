|
|
Jean E. Fotheringham (nee Hoops)
River Vale - Jean E. Fotheringham (nee Hoops) formerly of River Vale, NJ, on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert T. Fotheringham. Devoted mother of Peter W. Fotheringham and his wife Kathy, Susan H. Visco and her husband John, Laurie J. Napolitano and her husband Michael. Loving grandmother of Lauren and Jenna Lombardo, Lindsay and Michael IV Napolitano, Krystal Manners, Eric, Melissa and Deanna Fotheringham. Cherished great grandmother of Tyler, Jonathan, Dreanna, Alexis, Zhanaye, Zackary and Lincoln Joshua. Service at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Westwood, NJ on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 155 Second Avenue, Westwood, NJ 07675 or Tomorrows Children's Fund, 30 Prospect Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601 would be appreciated.
