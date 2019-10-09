|
Jean E. Moran
River Edge - Jean E. Moran (née Heissler), 87, of River Edge, passed away October 8th surrounded by her loving family. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born in the Bronx on November 20, 1931, and attended Cathedral High School. In 1953 Jean married the love of her life, Bob Moran. As the cornerstone of the family, she raised her four children from their home in River Edge.
Jean is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Bob. She is survived by her children, Johanna, Theresa, Robert and Victoria, who have fond memories of their mom, along with her grandchildren, John, Stephen, Kristen and Marc, and great-grandchild, Molly.
Funeral Mass Saturday, October 12th, 10 AM, Holy Trinity Church, Hackensack. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Monsey, NY. Visiting Friday, October 11th, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge.