Midland Park - Jean C. Ericksen, 88, over forty year resident of Midland Park, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in Paterson, Jean had a great fondness for the arts. In her youth, she spent many days studying painting, drawing and dance. In later years, her love for the arts was expressed in her passion for her landscaping skills, design for photography and senior tap dancing. Jean is survived by her son Paul and his wife Michele, her grandson Jonathan, and her niece Amy and her nephew Peter and his family. She was predeceased by her husband Donald Ericksen in 2011. Visiting hours for the family are 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations Jean's memory can be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.