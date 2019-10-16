|
|
Jean Frances Maliszewski
Columbus OH - Jean Frances Maliszewski died on October 13, 2019, on the night of a full harvest moon, joining her pre-deceased husband, Raymond, in a long-awaited dance under the moonlight. Jean was born on February 12, 1935 in Bronx NY and married Ray in 1956. She raised their four children in Yonkers NY and Park Ridge NJ, and relocated to Columbus OH in 1980, where she enjoyed an active life with Ray until his passing in 2007. Her passions in life were reading, cooking, and tennis. She is survived by four adult children: Jane (m. Douglas Herr), Roy (m. Anna Piscopiello), Jo Ann (m. Walter Grubic), and Suzanne; and four grandchildren: Sandra, Gabrielle, Stephen, and Timothy. A memorial celebration is planned for Schoedinger North Chapel, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus OH on Saturday, October 19, from 1:00 - 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to the non-profit Shane Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship in Centerburg OH (www.shanecenter.org), which serves special-needs children and adults. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view Jean's memorial video and extend condolences to her family.