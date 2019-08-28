|
Jean Greenwald
Tenafly - Jean (Pepper) Greenwald, 77, of Tenafly, NJ, passed away August 22, 2019. She is survived by daughters Kerry and Cassandra, granddaughter Avery, sisters Carol and Lucy, and niece Alexandra.
Jean grew up in North Bergen, NJ, and lived in West Milford, NJ, and Sussex, NJ. She worked as a licensed marriage and family therapist and loved giving and helping people make a difference in their lives.
The family will receive their relatives and friends on Friday, 8/30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ. A memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center for Hope and Safety (www.hopeandsafetynj.org) or ().
