Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
1942 - 2019
Jean Greenwald Obituary
Jean Greenwald

Tenafly - Jean (Pepper) Greenwald, 77, of Tenafly, NJ, passed away August 22, 2019. She is survived by daughters Kerry and Cassandra, granddaughter Avery, sisters Carol and Lucy, and niece Alexandra.

Jean grew up in North Bergen, NJ, and lived in West Milford, NJ, and Sussex, NJ. She worked as a licensed marriage and family therapist and loved giving and helping people make a difference in their lives.

The family will receive their relatives and friends on Friday, 8/30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ. A memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center for Hope and Safety (www.hopeandsafetynj.org) or ().

Becker-funeralhome.com
