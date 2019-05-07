|
Jean Gulino
Totowa - Gulino, Jean (nee DeFranco) age 80 of Totowa at rest in Totowa
on May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Gulino (2014). Loving mother John Gulino of Wayne and Lynda M. Filiaci and her husband Anthony of Totowa. Dear grandmother of Anthony and his wife Alexandra, Gina, Jessica and Jennifer. Sister of the late Gabriel DeFranco. Also survived by nieces and nephews.
Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson for most of her life before moving to Totowa in 1961. She was an Insurance Agent for Hanson and Ryan Insurance Agency, Totowa, for over forty years before retiring. She was also a part-time realtor for Century 21 Gold Properties, Totowa. Mrs. Gulino was a parishioner of St. James R.C. Church, Totowa. She was a Commissioner on the Totowa Board of Adjustment and a Commissioner on the Totowa Board of Education. She was the Secretary/Treasurer for the Totowa Republican Party. She also volunteered a lot of her time for the Borough of Totowa.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Thursday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Laurel Grove Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Wednesday 4:00- 8:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.