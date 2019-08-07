Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Hawley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Hawley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Hawley Obituary
Jean Hawley

Huntersville, NC - Jean Hawley (née Frommelt) age 85, died Friday, August 2, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. She was born in Paterson, NJ and lived in North Haledon, NJ and Paterson before moving to Charlotte. She was predeceased by her son Daniel, her daughter Nikki, her sisters Aileen Krizovsky and Edith Romano and her parents Alfred & Edna Frommelt. She is survived by her nieces and nephews and her grand nieces and grand nephews, who think she was a wonderful Aunt with a great sense of humor. She will be missed greatly. Service on Thursday at 11AM at DeLuccia- Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ. Visiting on Thursday morning from 9-11 AM. www.delozito.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now