|
|
Jean Hawley
Huntersville, NC - Jean Hawley (née Frommelt) age 85, died Friday, August 2, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. She was born in Paterson, NJ and lived in North Haledon, NJ and Paterson before moving to Charlotte. She was predeceased by her son Daniel, her daughter Nikki, her sisters Aileen Krizovsky and Edith Romano and her parents Alfred & Edna Frommelt. She is survived by her nieces and nephews and her grand nieces and grand nephews, who think she was a wonderful Aunt with a great sense of humor. She will be missed greatly. Service on Thursday at 11AM at DeLuccia- Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ. Visiting on Thursday morning from 9-11 AM. www.delozito.com