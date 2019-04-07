Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Memory Gardens
Jean J. Gavin Obituary
Jean J. Gavin

Albany - Jean J. Gavin, 93, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Teresian House.

She was fun and sun loving, an avid Yankee fan, she loved celebrating her birthday, traveling to cape cod and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jean is survived by her beloved children, Susan Payne, Robin Devoti and Lawrence (Jana) Miller.

Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00 am the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Memory Gardens, Colonie, NY.

