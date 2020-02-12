Resources
Englewood - Jean Jacobson, 70 yr resident of Englewood, NJ. died on January 30, 2020 at age 101. She passed peacefully.

She is survived by her daughters, her grandchildren and their spouses: Ellen Levine and Richard U. Levine, MD and Karen Jacobson and Barry Milberg and Daniel Levine and Kathleen Levine, Peter Levine and Naria Halliwell, Jeffrey Bruno and Jessica Bruno & Stephen Bruno and Melissa Bruno, as well as her great grandchildren Luc, Jake, Talia, Sofie, Sasha, Levi, Vida, Gemma, Rex, Lila and Greta.

She loved her husband Eugene, her children and life itself! Jean and Eugene forever!
