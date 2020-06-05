Jean (Clausen) Kilzer
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean (Clausen) Kilzer

Bloomingdale - age 91, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born in Port Chester, NY, lived in most of her life in Bloomingdale as a homemaker. She was a member of the Cornerstone Chapel, Pompton Plains. Loving mother of Larry; dear sister of Burton Clausen. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter and her son, Paul. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Chapel. www.cornerstone23.org. All services were held privately and entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals, Wayne






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Trends from Jun. 5 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved