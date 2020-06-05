Jean (Clausen) Kilzer
Bloomingdale - age 91, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born in Port Chester, NY, lived in most of her life in Bloomingdale as a homemaker. She was a member of the Cornerstone Chapel, Pompton Plains. Loving mother of Larry; dear sister of Burton Clausen. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter and her son, Paul. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Chapel. www.cornerstone23.org. All services were held privately and entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals, Wayne
Published in Suburban Trends from Jun. 5 to Jun. 10, 2020.