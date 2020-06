Jean (Clausen) KilzerBloomingdale - age 91, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born in Port Chester, NY, lived in most of her life in Bloomingdale as a homemaker. She was a member of the Cornerstone Chapel, Pompton Plains. Loving mother of Larry; dear sister of Burton Clausen. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter and her son, Paul. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Chapel. www.cornerstone23.org . All services were held privately and entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals, Wayne