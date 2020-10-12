1/
Jean L. Fisher
Jean L. Fisher

Midland Park - Jean L. Fisher left us to sing with the angels on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband John R. Fisher. Jean grew up in Hackensack, NJ, and she and her family called Midland Park, NJ home for more than 30 years. Before retiring, Jean worked as an Office Manager at World Vision in Midland Park. Upon retiring, Jean and John moved from Midland Park to W. Yarmouth, MA, where they were members of the Cape Cod Chorale for 22 years. Prior to moving to Cape Cod, they were both members of the Ridgewood Singers for 35 years, which is where they met, before they were married. Jean enjoyed antiquing, beach combing, reading, all types of crafts and had a love for Mermaids and doll collecting, she was also an avid gardener and animal lover. She is survived by her daughter Kim, son Brian, sisters Carol and Nancy, and a niece, nephews and cousins. Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (vpfh.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
