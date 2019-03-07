|
Jean Lieder Eastman
Essex Fells - Jean Lieder Eastman, 90, of Essex Fells, N.J., died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 in Crane's Mill, West Caldwell, N.J.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Paul Ippolito-Dancy Memorial, 9 Smull Ave., Caldwell, N.J. A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Roseland, N.J., followed by the interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, N.J.
Mrs. Eastman was born in East Orange, N.J, a daughter of the late Nicholas Lieder, I, and Agnes Kennedy Lieder. She was raised in Montclair, graduated in 1950 from Syracuse University with a BA in Education, and Smith College in with an MA in Education. Following graduate school, she was a teacher at the Kimberley Schoolin Montclair.
In 1956, Mrs. Eastman settled with her family in Essex Fells, where she lived until 2005. Over the years, she was active in the Junior League of Montclair, the Essex Fells PTA, the Essex Fells Board of Education, the Essex Fells Foundation for Excellence in Education and the Essex Fells Garden Club and was an accredited landscape designer.
She was also a member of the Essex Fells Country Club, the Fells Brook Club, and the Essex Skate Club. During her lifetime, Mrs. Eastman enjoyed extensive travel abroad and spending time at her homes in Stratton, Vermont and Bay Head, N.J., where she was a member of the Bay Head Yacht Club.
Mrs. Eastman is survived by her daughters, Robin Eastman Caldwell and her husband Steve; Meryl Eastman Connelly and Steve Connelly; J. Kerry Eastman Chandler and her husband, Jeff; Pamela Jeffery Eastman Garvey and 10 grandchildren, Kate and Ben Eastman, Logan Caldwell, Jeffery, Casey and Jamie Connelly, Sam and Tess Chandler, and Matthew and Liam Garvey. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Lieder, brother, Robert Lieder. Mrs. Eastman was predeceased by her husband, Jeffery Eastman, and her son, Nicholas Lieder Eastman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Smith Fund, Smith College Alumnae House, 33 Elm St., Northampton, MA 01062.