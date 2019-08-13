|
Jean Little
Lodi - Jean Little (nee Bruno), 94, a lifelong resident of Lodi, passed away on August 11, 2019. Before retiring she was a chiropractic assistant for Dr. Salvatore Patti in Clifton. She was a volunteer at Hackensack University Medical Center for over twenty years and a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Lodi. Beloved wife of the late Ben Little. Devoted mother of Judy De Stefano and husband John, Greg Little and wife Mary. Loving grandmother of five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dear sister of George Little, Barbara Staine, and the late Patricia Moody. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday 8:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Thursday 4:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 1 Union St, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com