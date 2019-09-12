|
Jean Lombardo
Wayne - Jean (Catania) Lombardo, age 94 of Wayne went home to be with The Lord on Thursday September 5, 2019. Born in Passaic she raised her family in Totowa and Little Falls. After retiring to Florida she returned to Wayne fourteen years ago. In the sixties she was the proud owner of Jeans Beauty Salon in Mt. View in Wayne. She is the last surviving sibling of eight. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Lombardo, loving mother of Rose Allen of Wanaque, John Lombardo wife Karen of Florida, James Lombardo wife Candace of Wayne and Angela Larsen husband Paul of California. Cherished grandmother of six and great-grandmother of six. A private graveside burial will be held for the family. Arrangements made by D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell.