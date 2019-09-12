Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Lombardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Lombardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Lombardo Obituary
Jean Lombardo

Wayne - Jean (Catania) Lombardo, age 94 of Wayne went home to be with The Lord on Thursday September 5, 2019. Born in Passaic she raised her family in Totowa and Little Falls. After retiring to Florida she returned to Wayne fourteen years ago. In the sixties she was the proud owner of Jeans Beauty Salon in Mt. View in Wayne. She is the last surviving sibling of eight. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Lombardo, loving mother of Rose Allen of Wanaque, John Lombardo wife Karen of Florida, James Lombardo wife Candace of Wayne and Angela Larsen husband Paul of California. Cherished grandmother of six and great-grandmother of six. A private graveside burial will be held for the family. Arrangements made by D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now