Chester, NY - Jean-Luc A. Cutri, of Chester, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 35 years. He worked as an account executive for Yelp. Jean enjoyed his hiking, horseback riding and traveling. He could shop all day, go to a Yankee game or simply sit and read. His fondest time was spent with his nephews. Beloved son of Anna (nee Mirra) and Giorgio V. Cutri. Loving brother of Joey Cutri and his wife Kacey (nee Biss), Giorgio Cutri and his wife Christi (nee Martinez) and Massimo Cutri. Cherished uncle of Giorgio Cutri Jr and Christian Cutri. Adoring Godfather of Nico Cutri. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation and entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to John Theurer Cancer Center 92 2nd St. Hackensack, NJ 07601. Vorheesingwersen.com
