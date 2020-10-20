Jean M. Romano
Fair Lawn - Jean M. Romano (nee De Pinto), 86, of Fair Lawn, NJ, formerly of Secaucus, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Loving wife of 63 years to Joseph Romano. Beloved mother of Anthony Romano, his wife Ana. Cherished grandmother of Anthony, his wife Danielle, Christopher, and Angelica. Adoring great grandmother of Adriana Noel. Visiting hours on Thursday, from 4-8 PM with limitations of no more than 50 people at one time at McCorry Brothers Funeral Home, 780 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ. Funeral from McCorry Brothers on Friday at 9:45 AM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 1219 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus, NJ, at 10:45 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Fair Lawn Access for All, PO Box 452, Fairlawn, NJ, 07410, which benefits adults with special needs would be appreciated. For additional information and directions, please visit www.mccorrybrothers.com
.