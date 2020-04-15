|
Jean M. Terlizzese (nee Pardi), 89, of Paterson, entered into eternal peace on April 13, 2020. Jean was born on July 4, 1930 in Paterson, NJ to the late Peter and Helen (Feole) Pardi. Jean earned her Bachelor's Degree from Montclair State University and also attended Lavel College in Quebec, Canada. She later worked for many years as a French and Spanish teacher. She and her late husband were parishioners of Our Lady of Pompei Church where they married in 1954. They remained married until his passing in 2006. Jean was the dear mother of Marie Terlizzese and Michael Terlizzese and his wife Denise. She is also survived by her beloved grandcats, Rocco and Grigio. Jean was predeceased by her brother Dr. Victor Pardi. Due to the restrictions surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, all services were private.