|
|
Jean Major
Mahwah - Jean Major, 83, of Mahwah, NJ, formerly of Woodcliff Lake, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 21, 2019. Jean was a graduate of Holy Trinity High School in Hackensack in 1952. She began working at City National Bank and Trust as a bookkeeper, then savings teller, commercial teller, and in consumer credit. In 1962, she was elected assistant branch manager of the Little Ferry Branch of City National, the first time in the history of the bank that a woman had been elected to an official position. She was a member and past president of the Association of Bergen County Bank Women; member of the Bergen County chapter, American Institute of Banking; past president of the Mother's Guild of Our Lady of Mercy School in Park Ridge. In 1979, she obtained her real estate license and set off on a career in real estate, affiliated with several agencies throughout northern Bergen County including Century 21, Murphy Better Homes and Gardens, Burgdorff Realty, and most recently, she was a sales agent with Prominent Properties Sotheby's, in Saddle River. When she was not working, her favorite place in the world to be was in Lake Placid, NY, where she spent her vacations. Jean was married to James A. Major, II, who predeceased her in 2011. She is survived by her three children, Kathleen Major and her partner John Canfora, of Mahwah; James A. Major, III, of Mahwah; and Robert K. Major and his wife Michelle, of Natick, Massachusetts. She was a loving grandmother to Samantha J. Major. Also surviving are a brother John Moninger and his wife Joyce of West Milford, and niece Michelle Baker of San Diego, and nephew John Moninger of West Newton, Massachusetts. She was also predeceased by grandson, Kevin Major, who passed in 1997. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-8 PM at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave., Ramsey. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nothing is Impossible, Inc., www.nothingisimpossibleinc.org. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.