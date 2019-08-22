|
Jean Margaret (O'Brien) Marren
Ridgefield Park - Jean Margaret (O'Brien) Marren, 89, of Ridgefield Park ,NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Jean was born in Brooklyn and was raised in Ridgefield Park and graduated Ridgefield Park High School in 1946 where she was voted best dancer and to have the best personality. Jean was the beloved wife of sixty-six years to Eugene Marren. She was devoted to her children, Kevin and his wife Sandra Marren, Richard and his wife Florence Marren, Kathleen and her husband Jim Kane and Kenneth and his wife Beth Marren. She was cherished by her grandchildren, Kristen and her husband Eric Grey, Matthew, Derek and Caitlin Kane, Justin, Alyssa and Sarah Marren and great grandchildren Ethan, Marc, and Lauren Grey. Jean and Eugene spent the early years of their marriage in Ridgefield Park before moving to Jefferson and Edison, NJ. The family moved back to Ridgefield Park in 1974. Jean was an active member of Saint Francis Rosary Society and served as a catechism teacher. Her grandfather was one of the original trustees of Saint Francis of Assisi in Ridgefield Park. Jean is survived by her brother Robert. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Margaret O'Brien, sisters AnnaMarie and her husband Jack Shanley, Claire and her husband Donald Purdy, Dorothy and her husband Joseph Trosper, and Robert's wife, Patricia and her beloved grandson Carey Marren. The Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, Ridgefield Park, NJ on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Saint Francis of Assisi RC Church, 114 Mount Vernon Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660. Vorheesingwersen.com