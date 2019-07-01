|
Jean Marie Krupinski
Pompton Plains - Jean Marie Krupinski (nee Larger), 87, of Pompton Plains, NJ passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born in Garfield, NJ and has lived in Pompton Plains since 2006. She was a cafeteria worker for the Clifton Board of Education where she worked for 12 years and retired in 1984. She was a member of the Athenia Veterans Post Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid fan of the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. She loved her dogs Abby and Dusty. Beloved wife of the late Martin L. Krupinski. Devoted mother of Doreen Twomey and her husband William, Martin A. Krupinski and his wife Dawn, Robert K. Krupinski and his fiancé Maria Santa and Lynda Ariemma and her husband Michael. Loving grandmother of Kyle, Trevor, Dylan and Natasha. Dear sister of the late Kate, Hazel and Walter. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Mount Carmel R. C. Church, 120 Prospect Street, Nutley, NJ on Wednesday at 10 AM. Please meet at church. Visiting on Tuesday at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Friends of the Shelter, 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013 would be appreciated. www.kerimemorial.com