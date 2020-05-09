Jean Marie Preble
Jean Marie Preble

March 29, 1931 - May 5, 2020

Jean Marie Preble, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Jean was born in Scranton PA, on March 29, 1931, to the late Alexander and Marie Remshaw.

She grew up in Brooklyn, NY where she met and married Stanley, her husband of 63 years. They moved to Ringwood, NJ in 1962 and resided there until 2018 when Jean moved to Leland, NC.

Jean enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with her friends, dinners and holidays with family, trips to Cancun, cooking, watching Jeopardy and sharing her home with her fur-babies. She was a devoted housewife and mother. She made a wicked lasagna and enjoyed her beer over ice.

She is predeceased by her husband Stanley (2014) and her sister Shirley Hardy. She is survived by her son Steven and his wife Diane, two grandchildren, Nicholas Ruffo and Samantha Lazorchak (Greg) and six great-grandchildren, Zachary, Graham, Jacob, Autumn Rose, Isabella and Andi.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 9 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation Service - Leland
525 Village Rd
Leland, NC 28451
(910) 383-3511
