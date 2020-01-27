|
|
Jean Mary Pawlak
Oakland, NJ - Jean Mary Pawlak (nee Plewniak) age 95 returned to Gods loving arms on Friday January 24, 2020 after a brief illness. Jean was born in Dillonvale, Ohio to the late Joseph and Katherine (nee Twardoski) Plewniak, and raised in Charleroi, Pa. Beloved wife of the late Zygmunt Pawlak for 36 years, they settled in Bayonne to raise their 3 children. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Wilke of Fountain Valley, Ca., Carole Grajauskas of Oakland, N.J., and her son Ronald Pawlak of Edison, NJ. She is pre-deceased by her 2 brothers, Stanley and Walter and her sister Lena Pawlak, who was married to Zygmunt's brother, Casey. Jean enjoyed Polka Dancing with her husband, friends, and attending Church Functions. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish over 60 years and a member of the Bayonne Senior Citizens Club. She worked for many years for Bobbie Sue, Inc/Unimark, Inc in Bayonne as a Clothing ticketor. Jean was the proud and cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren; Jennifer Lynch, Laura Kounev, and Ronald, Joshua, Stephanie and Courtney Pawlak. 6 Great-grandchildren Audrey, Zachary, Olivia, Connor, Shane and Clive; and many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all she left behind. Living in Oakland with her daughter for the past 5 years, her friends are invited to the Oakland Memorial Home on Thursday January 30, 2020 from 4-8PM. A 10 Am funeral Liturgy will be held at ST. Elizabeth's R.C. Church 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, followed by internment at Our Lady of Czestochowa, Doylestown, PA. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Josephs School for the Blind 761 Summit Ave, Jersey City, NJ. 07307. For more information visit Oaklandmemorial.com.