Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Memorial Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
555 Russell Ave
Wyckoff, NJ
Jean Morrison

Jean Morrison Obituary
Jean Morrison

Mahwah - Jean Morrison, 85, of Mahwah, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 21st, 2019. She spent many years as the Secretary at the Wyckoff Board of Education before retirement.

Jean is survived by her two sons, Glenn Morrison of Allendale, NJ & Greg Morrison of Chester, NJ. She will be missed by her 5 precious grandchildren, Emily, Abby, Brian, Amanda, & Tyler. She will also be missed by her niece, Linda Callegari. Jean was also predeceased by her daughter, Dawn Weinheimer, in 1978.

A memorial mass will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, 555 Russell Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 at 11:30am. Memorial contributions can me made in Jean's memory to Grace United Methodist Church or Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, PO Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007-9976. For more information, please visit www.vpfh.com
