Jean P. deGruchy
Jean P. deGruchy passed away peacefully on January 30th 2020 of congestive heart failure while surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born in Ridgewood, NJ on August 7, 1928 to Eva Mitchell Perdue and Walter Edward Perdue. Jean was a longtime resident of Ridgewood until she moved to New Mexico to be near her daughter and son-in-law in 2011. Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years Kenneth A. deGruchy. She is survived by her brother, Bill Perdue and wife Grace, son Kenneth deGruchy Jr. and wife Jing, daughter Cheryl Davis and husband John, grandchildren Levi deGruchy and wife Alayna, Leah deGruchy and Kenneth deGruchy III and great granddaughter Jaynee.
Jean graduated from Ridgewood High School and attended the University of Maryland where she was the president of her sorority Kappa Alpha Theta in her junior year. She and her husband Ken raised and showed their beloved collies and were active in the Collie Club of Northern New Jersey for many years. Jean also enjoyed theater, golfing, swimming and gardening.
Grave side services will be held at the West Side Presbyterian Church, 6 South Monroe Street, Ridgewood, New Jersey Saturday February 29 at 10:30 AM followed by a church service at 11:00 AM with refreshments afterward. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Collie Health Foundation on line or to Heartland Hospice, 4001 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110, who helped so much in her final days.