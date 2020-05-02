Jean Palma
Washington Twp - Jean Palma, age 88, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was formerly of Washington Twp, NJ and Jupiter, FL. Jean was an active member of Our Lady of Good Council Church in Washington Twp where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, headed the Youth Choir, and participated in Meals on Wheels. She was also a parishioner at Saint Patrick's Church in Palm Beach Gardens where she served in the Homeless Ministry. She was predeceased by her husband Stephen G. Palma (May 25, 2006.) She is survived by her brother Robert Testa (Mary Lou;) her children Joanne Farrington (Robert,) Stephen L. Palma, Patti Stark (Michael,) and Tommy Palma (Yoly;) and seven grandchildren.





Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
