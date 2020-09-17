Jean Pressner
Clifton - Jean L. (Ziegler) Pressner 94 of Clifton died Sunday September 13, 2020. Born in the Bronx, NY she resided in Clifton for the past 67 years. Jean was a parishioner of St. Clare RC Church in Clifton and a member of the Rosary Society. Jean worked as a telephone operator for Bell Atlantic in Passaic for 44 years prior to her retirement in 1986. She then went on to become the main receptionist at Clifton City Hall. Jean is predeceased by her husband Charles J Pressner Sr. She is survived by her four children; Patie Parker and husband Dan of Eureka, MT, Robert and wife Marci of Ridgewood, Janemarie Kovarcik and husband Paul of Forked River, and Charles Jr. and wife Anna of Rockaway, and by five grandchildren; Dane, Christian, Charles III, Kendall, and Robert. Private funeral services are being held under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the America Heart Association
would be appreciated.