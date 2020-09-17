1/
Jean Pressner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Pressner

Clifton - Jean L. (Ziegler) Pressner 94 of Clifton died Sunday September 13, 2020. Born in the Bronx, NY she resided in Clifton for the past 67 years. Jean was a parishioner of St. Clare RC Church in Clifton and a member of the Rosary Society. Jean worked as a telephone operator for Bell Atlantic in Passaic for 44 years prior to her retirement in 1986. She then went on to become the main receptionist at Clifton City Hall. Jean is predeceased by her husband Charles J Pressner Sr. She is survived by her four children; Patie Parker and husband Dan of Eureka, MT, Robert and wife Marci of Ridgewood, Janemarie Kovarcik and husband Paul of Forked River, and Charles Jr. and wife Anna of Rockaway, and by five grandchildren; Dane, Christian, Charles III, Kendall, and Robert. Private funeral services are being held under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the America Heart Association would be appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allwood Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved