Jean Rubach
West New York - Rubach, Jean nee: Kanter, of West New York. Devoted mother of Josh, lifelong companion of Marc Rubach, loving grandmother of Jay and Shane. Long time teacher in NYC and loved Elvis. For info www.edenmemorial.com or (201) 947-EDEN.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.