Jean Ryan
Wyckoff - Jean Ryan (nee Calabrese) 86, of Wyckoff, NJ passed away on Satuday, July 11, 2020. She was born in Paterson, NJ and lived in North Haledon, NJ before moving to Wyckoff in 1997. She was the Manager of Sealfons in Ridgewood, NJ for 25 years and retired in 1989. She was a former parishioner of St.. Elizabeth R.C. Church in Wyckoff. Beloved wife of the late John Ryan. Devoted mother of Debra Ryan, Jacqueline Fogel and her husband David and John Ryan. Loving grandmother of Nicole Jean Fogel and Adam Thomas Fogel. Dear sister of Ann Dupre, Joan Pardus and the late Marie DiPaola. Funeral Service on Sunday at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ at 4 PM. Visiting on Sunday prior to the service from 2-4 PM. Entombment will be private. www.delozito.com