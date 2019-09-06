Services
Jean S. Spirig Obituary
Jean S. Spirig

Clifton - Jean S. (Quadland) of Clifton died peacefully Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the same house she was born 93 years ago. Jean was a homemaker, loving wife and mother. She was a member of United Reformed Church of Clifton and the Clifton Artists Assn. Jean is predeceased by her husband, Julius J. Spirig who died in 2015. She is survived by a son, Glenn A. Spirig of Clifton, by a daughter, Gail Alzapiedi of Long Valley, by two sisters; Elvira Hessler of Clifton and Arlene Morin of Hawthorne and by many nieces. Visiting hours will be held Sunday 1-5PM at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012. Funeral services are private. allwoodfuneralhome.com
