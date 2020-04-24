|
Jean Salerno
Washingtonville, NY - Jean Salerno, 87, died on April 18, 2020 surrounded by her daughters, Linda Salerno of Ramsey, NJ and Diane Salerno of Los Angeles, CA. Jean was born in Rutherford on April 1, 1933. She grew up in East Rutherford and lived in Wood-Ridge. She resided for many years in New York State and also in Southern California. Up until a short time ago, Jean was living independently with her sharp mind, unique sense of humor and style intact. She was a wonderful cook. She loved spending time at the beach, particularly the Jersey shore and Laguna Beach, CA. She loved all animals, flowers, trees and nature in general. In addition to her daughters, Jean is survived by Linda's husband, Richard Robertella, and Diane's husband, David Wilson, her grandchildren, Matthew and Mark Poalise, Dylan and Daniella Wilson, and Kiera, her beloved Siamese cat. She will be greatly missed every day. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.