|
|
Jean Sanislo
Clifton - Jean Sanislo (nee Madej), 95, of Clifton formerly of Passaic on December 8, 2019. Before retiring she was a machine operator for Narrotex in Passaic. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Passaic.
Predeceased by her parents Simon and Katarzyna Madej. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of Kathy Child and husband Fred of Florida, Janet and husband John of Delaware, Terri Karabin of Elmwood Park and Maureen Teoh and husband Ivan of Minnesota. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Ed and John Madej and Marion Klement.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday 10:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for a 11:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, Lodi. Interment St Michael's Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 8:30 - 10:30 AM. Directions/Condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com