Jean Scott
Rye, NH/formerly Little Falls, - Jean Scott, 92, of Rye and a former longtime resident of Little Falls, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Jean was born in Little Falls on October 6, 1926, a daughter of the late William and Margaret (Nesbitt) Scott.
Jean was raised in Little Falls and not too long after her high school graduation she took a position with the former New Jersey Bell. She retired as an account manager after over 40 years with the company. She was very active with the Telephone Pioneers of America, a network of volunteers in the United States who answer the calls of those in-need across the country. Jean enjoyed travel and had visited locations around the globe. She was a faithful parishioner of the Little Falls Methodist Church for many years and she relocated to Rye in 2017 to be near family. She was a strong and independent lady but also very thoughtful and caring. She adored her extended family and enjoyed their time together.
Family members include her brother, William Scott and his wife, Naomi of Rye, her sister, Wilma Davenport of Little Falls and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her brother John Scott and her sister, Peggy Natale.
A graveside service will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the Laurel Grove Cemetery, 295 Totowa Rd., Totowa, NJ. Family and friends are respectfully invited. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Jean's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.