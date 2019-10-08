|
|
Jean Searfoss
Washington - Jean Marie Searfoss, 83, of Twp. of Washington, NJ, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born in Jersey City, NJ to Milton and Gladys Kearns. Devoted mother of Michele Holsgrove, Paul Searfoss and Gerard Searfoss (Kate). Loving grandmother of Melanie, Matthew, Drew, Conner, Timothy and Brooke. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, October 10 from 4-7PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Jean's life and faith will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, Twp. of Washington, NJ on Friday, October 11 at 10:30AM. Becker-funeralhome.com