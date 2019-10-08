Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church
Twp. of Washington, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Searfoss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Searfoss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Searfoss Obituary
Jean Searfoss

Washington - Jean Marie Searfoss, 83, of Twp. of Washington, NJ, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born in Jersey City, NJ to Milton and Gladys Kearns. Devoted mother of Michele Holsgrove, Paul Searfoss and Gerard Searfoss (Kate). Loving grandmother of Melanie, Matthew, Drew, Conner, Timothy and Brooke. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, October 10 from 4-7PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Jean's life and faith will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, Twp. of Washington, NJ on Friday, October 11 at 10:30AM. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now