Services
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2285
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Shirley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean (VanGilder) Shirley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean (VanGilder) Shirley Obituary
Jean (VanGilder) Shirley

West Yarmouth, MA - Jean (VanGilder) Shirley 98 of West Yarmouth, MA died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Maplewood at Mayflower Place Nursing and Rehab Center in West Yarmouth.

Born in Peru, IN, Jean was the daughter of the late John E. and LaFleta (Davison) VanGilder;

Jean is survived by her two sons, George V. "Van" Shirley and his wife, Jan of Franklin, NH and William S. Shirley and his wife, Mary of Shippensburg, PA; and her three grandsons, Stefan of Oneonta, NY, Dean of Shippensburg, PA, and Robert of Leesburg, VA.

Funeral services will be private.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the .

Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home, South Yarmouth, MA www.hallettfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallett Funeral Home
Download Now