Jean (VanGilder) Shirley
West Yarmouth, MA - Jean (VanGilder) Shirley 98 of West Yarmouth, MA died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Maplewood at Mayflower Place Nursing and Rehab Center in West Yarmouth.
Born in Peru, IN, Jean was the daughter of the late John E. and LaFleta (Davison) VanGilder;
Jean is survived by her two sons, George V. "Van" Shirley and his wife, Jan of Franklin, NH and William S. Shirley and his wife, Mary of Shippensburg, PA; and her three grandsons, Stefan of Oneonta, NY, Dean of Shippensburg, PA, and Robert of Leesburg, VA.
Funeral services will be private.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the .
Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home, South Yarmouth, MA www.hallettfuneralhome.com.