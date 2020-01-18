|
Jean Szymanski
Wallington - Jean Szymanski, 91, of Wallington, passed away on January 17, 2020. Born and raised in Passaic, she was a resident of Wallington for 20 years. A parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic, Jean worked for Marcal Paper in Elmwood Park for many years, retiring in 1990, and later at Grand Union in Wayne. Beloved wife of the late Edward, who passed away in 1998. Devoted mother of Edward and his wife Diane of Roseland, and the late Marilyn DeHaas who passed away in 2017, and her husband Joseph of Clifton. Loving grandmother of Joseph DeHaas and his fiancee Sherry, Steven DeHaas and his wife Lee Ann, and Justin Szymanski. Cherished great grandmother of Theo DeHaas. Dear sister of the late Ferdinand, Thaddeus, Stanley, Raymond and Violet Koziel, Agnes Jaworski, and Helen Trzcinski.
Funeral Wednesday, 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic. Entombment, St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visiting Tuesday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. wwwShookFH.com