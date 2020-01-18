Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
8:45 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Passaic, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Szymanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Szymanski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Szymanski Obituary
Jean Szymanski

Wallington - Jean Szymanski, 91, of Wallington, passed away on January 17, 2020. Born and raised in Passaic, she was a resident of Wallington for 20 years. A parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic, Jean worked for Marcal Paper in Elmwood Park for many years, retiring in 1990, and later at Grand Union in Wayne. Beloved wife of the late Edward, who passed away in 1998. Devoted mother of Edward and his wife Diane of Roseland, and the late Marilyn DeHaas who passed away in 2017, and her husband Joseph of Clifton. Loving grandmother of Joseph DeHaas and his fiancee Sherry, Steven DeHaas and his wife Lee Ann, and Justin Szymanski. Cherished great grandmother of Theo DeHaas. Dear sister of the late Ferdinand, Thaddeus, Stanley, Raymond and Violet Koziel, Agnes Jaworski, and Helen Trzcinski.

Funeral Wednesday, 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic. Entombment, St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visiting Tuesday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. wwwShookFH.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -