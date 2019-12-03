|
|
Jean (nee Edwards) Turro
Midland Park - Jean (nee Edwards) Turro, 84, of Midland Park passed away on December 2, 2019. Born in New York City she has lived in Midland Park for the past 10 years. Prior to her retirement in 1995 she was an administrative assistant for Dr. Robbins in Ramsey. Jean was a parishioner of Nativity Church in Midland Park.
Devoted mother of James Turro and his wife Barbara of Mantoloking, Mary Jean Sullivan and her husband Kevin of MA, Ellen Babajko and her husband Joseph of Wyckoff and Raymond Turro and his wife Joanie of Ridgewood.
Loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Dear sister of Brian Edwards and his wife Barbara, Andrea Gilhooly and her husband Frank and Steven Edwards and his wife Rosemary.
The family will receive family and friends on Friday from 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1 PM at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 2 Fremont Avenue, Park Ridge, NJ.
The family requests donations be made in Jean's memory to The , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.