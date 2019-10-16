|
Jean Weinstein
Wyckoff - Jean Weinstein passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the age of 93. Born in Hoboken, she was raised in Ridgewood before moving to Wyckoff where she remained a longtime resident. Jean and her late husband, Robert, were the owners of The Barn Original Restaurant in Wyckoff for over 40 years. She was a longtime member of the Westside Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood. Jean will be remembered for her kindness and positive outlook, always looking for the good in others. She is predeceased by her husband Robert who passed away in 2002. Jean is survived by her loving daughter Debra Weinstein, her dear son Robert Weinstein and a nephew, John Schulz. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday in the funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery. Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231.