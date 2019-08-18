|
Jeanean Arlene Chraplewski
Closter - Jeanean Arlene Chraplewski (née Kern) 81, of Closter, passed away peacefully at home on August 15 after battling Alzheimer's disease for over 25 years. Jeanean is survived by Peter, her beloved husband of 58 years who never left her side throughout her brave journey.
Jeanean is survived by her daughter Michele Tivnan and her husband Thomas of York, Maine; her son Michael Chraplewski and his wife Alexandra of Claremont, California; her grandchildren Kendall and Luke Chraplewski; and her sister Janet Hagenauer of Whitehall, Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her twin sister, Jean Bretz.
Jeanean was a native of Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, and a graduate of Allentown School of Nursing. Upon graduation, she moved to New York City where she began her career as a nurse at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, met and married Peter, and started their family. In 1965, they moved to Closter where they raised their family.
In Closter, Jeanean served for 20 years as the nurse at both the Board of Health and at St. Mary's School, while relentlessly embracing volunteerism. She had a special gift for helping and caring for others. In addition to devoting her time to the Closter Senior Citizens Club, Meals on Wheels, and the Girl Scouts, Jeanean's true passion was the Closter Volunteer Ambulance Corps. She was a member for over 40 years, and earned the distinction of being the first female captain and president.
Family will receive friends on Monday, August 19, from 11:00 to 2:00 at Moritz Funeral Home in Closter. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps at https://cvarcnj.org/