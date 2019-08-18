Services
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
(201) 768-4200
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanean Chraplewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanean Arlene Chraplewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanean Arlene Chraplewski Obituary
Jeanean Arlene Chraplewski

Closter - Jeanean Arlene Chraplewski (née Kern) 81, of Closter, passed away peacefully at home on August 15 after battling Alzheimer's disease for over 25 years. Jeanean is survived by Peter, her beloved husband of 58 years who never left her side throughout her brave journey.

Jeanean is survived by her daughter Michele Tivnan and her husband Thomas of York, Maine; her son Michael Chraplewski and his wife Alexandra of Claremont, California; her grandchildren Kendall and Luke Chraplewski; and her sister Janet Hagenauer of Whitehall, Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her twin sister, Jean Bretz.

Jeanean was a native of Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, and a graduate of Allentown School of Nursing. Upon graduation, she moved to New York City where she began her career as a nurse at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, met and married Peter, and started their family. In 1965, they moved to Closter where they raised their family.

In Closter, Jeanean served for 20 years as the nurse at both the Board of Health and at St. Mary's School, while relentlessly embracing volunteerism. She had a special gift for helping and caring for others. In addition to devoting her time to the Closter Senior Citizens Club, Meals on Wheels, and the Girl Scouts, Jeanean's true passion was the Closter Volunteer Ambulance Corps. She was a member for over 40 years, and earned the distinction of being the first female captain and president.

Family will receive friends on Monday, August 19, from 11:00 to 2:00 at Moritz Funeral Home in Closter. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps at https://cvarcnj.org/
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now